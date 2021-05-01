Hellas Verona-Spezia, il parziale dopo il primo tempo

Davide D'Alessio
Davide D'Alessio
-

Si conclude il primo tempo di Hellas VeronaSpezia, match valevole per la trentaquattresima giornata di Serie A. Il risultato al termine della prima frazione di gioco è di 0-0. Si registrano due reti annullate ai padroni di casa per fuorigioco.

