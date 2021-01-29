Giuntoli, il futuro a Napoli è lontano: un club di A interessato al ds

Pasquale Caldarelli
E’ ormai quasi tutto finito tra il ds Giuntoli e la società azzurra. Difatti il dirigente sportivo, secondo quanto riportato da “Sportitalia”, lascerà la società partenopea e ad osservare la situazione è la Fiorentina, interessata a quest’ultimo.

