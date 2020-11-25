VIDEO MN – Tutte le migliori giocate di Maradona con la maglia del Napoli

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

La morte di Diego Armando Maradona ha scosso tutti. Nessuno mai dimenticherà il suo passato da calciatore e le sue grandi giocate. Noi di MondoNapoli vi proponiamo in esclusiva un video con le migliori giocate del Diez con la maglia azzurra:

