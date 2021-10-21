LIVE – Lozano vicinissimo al gol di testa!

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Sulla solita palla tagliata di Insigne in area di rigore Lozano va vicinissimo al gol di testa. Il messicano, solo a pochi metri dal portiere, colpisce senza riuscire ad imprimere forza al pallone.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Tutto pronto al Maradona: comincia Napoli-Legia Varsavia
Articolo successivoLIVE – Mertens sfiora il vantaggio!

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE