Il Napoli segna ancora! Raspadori colpisce appena entrato!

Scritto da:
Carlo Ritondale
-

Giacomo Raspadori si fa trovare subito pronto e appena entrato segna il goal del 2-4 per gli azzurri, che ora sono di nuovo in vantaggio di due goal sui brianzoli.

