Triplice fischio all’U-Power Stadium! Il Napoli vince 2-4 contro il Monza!

Scritto da:
Carlo Ritondale
-

Un Napoli straripante a inizio ripresa rimonta l’1-0 di fine primo tempo firmato Djuric. L’atteggiamneto diverso degli azzurri sommato agli ingressi di Politano e Raspadori permettono al Napoli di tornare dalla brianza con i 3 punti.

