Serie A: Genoa-Cagliari finisce 3-0, è salvezza per il Grifone

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Genoa Cagliari è finita 3-0 per i padroni di casa che, dunque, ufficializzano la permanenza in Serie A.

Risultato importantissimo per il Grifone firmato da Thorsby, Gudmundsson e Frendrup.

Articolo precedenteGiordano: “La Lazio in rilancio con Tudor, ADL scelse Mazzarri”
Articolo successivoImparato: “La rosa è forte, alcuni giocatori vanno recuperati, non venduti”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE