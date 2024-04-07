Colpani risponde subito al doppio squillo azzurro! Il Monza accorcia le distanze!

Scritto da:
Carlo Ritondale
-

Colpani con un bel tiro a giro di sinistro, seppur viziato da una deviazione, accorcia le distanze per il Monza. Ora il punteggio è di 2-3.

Articolo precedenteEurogol di Politano! Il Napoli la ribalta!
Articolo successivoIl Napoli segna ancora! Raspadori colpisce appena entrato!

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE