Santacroce: “Conte sarebbe una grande scelta, è un grande motivatore”

Antonio Duca
Fabiano Santacroce, ex calciatore del Napoli, ha parlato ad Ottochannel del Napoli.

Ecco le sue parole: “Conte è un grande allenatore, parliamo di un tecnico davvero importante, fisicamente e mentalmente ti fa lavorare tanto”.

