Fine primo tempo: 1-0 il punteggio tra Monza e Napoli

Scritto da:
Carlo Ritondale
-

All’U-Power Stadium i brianzoli chiudono la prima frazione di gioco in vantaggio grazie al colpo di testa di Djuric al nono minuto. Il Napoli di Calzona ha provato a reagire e a trovare il pareggio ma senza successo.

Articolo precedenteDopo 35′ è ancora 1-0 tra Monza e Napoli! Possibile rigore non concesso agli azzurri
Articolo successivoE’ iniziato il secondo tempo all’U-Power Stadium tra Monza e Napoli: obiettivo rimonta

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE