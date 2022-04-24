DAZN – Mario Rui: “Non è il momento migliore, speriamo nel nostro sogno”

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

A Dazn Mario Rui ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni prima di Empoli-Napoli:

“Non è il momento migliore per noi e non volevamo quel risultato, speriamo di fare una grandissima partita e continuare a lottare e sperare nel nostro sogno”

Articolo precedenteLIVE MN – Empoli-Napoli, Osimhen di testa pericoloso!
Articolo successivoVideo MN – Il riscaldamento del Napoli al Castellani

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE