LIVE – Elmas riceve da Petagna ma non riesce a superare Miszta

Elmas riceve da Petagna ma non riesce a superare Miszta

Fabio Prezioso
Al minuto numero 25 il Napoli crea un’altra occasione. Petagna fa una grande sponda di petto per Elif Elmas che di sinitro colpisce Miszta in pieno.

