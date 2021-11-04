LIVE – Finisce il primo tempo di Legia Varsavia-Napoli, padroni di casa in vantaggio 1-0

Scritto da:
Fabio Prezioso
-

L’arbitro Visser ha fischiato il termine della prima frazione di gioco. Azzurri che hanno dominato in campo, ma il risultato per ora sorride ai polacchi grazie al gol di Emreli.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Elmas riceve da Petagna ma non riesce a superare Miszta
Articolo successivoLIVE – Legia-Napoli, inizia il secondo tempo in Polonia

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE