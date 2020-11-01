Napoli-Sassuolo: i convocati di Gattuso. C’è un esclusione a sorpresa

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-

Il Napoli ha diramato la lista ufficiale dei convocati per la partita di quest’oggi contro il Sassuolo. Presenti Zielinski ed Elmas guariti ormai da una settimana dal Coronavirus, fuori Insigne per infortunio. Di seguito la lista completa:

Dal profilo twitter ufficiale della SSC Napoli

