Calciomercato.com – PSG su Kvara: il club francese proverà ad affondare il colpo

Antonio Duca
Kvaratskhelia, parla il procuratore:

IL PSG proverà a sondare il terreno per Kvara.

Lo ha riportato il sito di Calciomercato.com, secondo cui i francesi sarebbero disposti ad approfondire il discorso nei primi agenti con il suo procuratore. Si attendono sviluppi.

