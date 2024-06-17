EURO 2024: la Francia conduce per 1-0 alla fine dei prini 45′

La Francia è in vantaggio all’intervallo contro l’Austria nella prima gara del girone D.

Decide per ora un autorete di Wober in favore dei francesi. 0-1 all’intervallo.

