Impallomeni: “Gasperini via da Bergamo? Lo vedrei bene in una big di A”

Salvatore Moriello
Impallomeni, giornalista ed ex calciatore, è intervenuto ai microfoni di Tmw Radio. Queste le sue parole:Gasperini via dall’Atalanta? Lo vedrei meglio alla Juve che al Napoli. Nel caso in cui dovesse andare al Napoli è perché riceverà garanzie”.

