De Maggio: “Ci sarà una vera e propria rivoluzione a centrocampo”

Salvatore Moriello
De Maggio, giornalista, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. Queste le sue parole: “Ci sarà una rivoluzione a centrocampo: Gaetano e Cajuste andranno via per far entrare Brescianini e Gilmour“.

