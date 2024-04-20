Schwoch: “Non mi aspetto più niente dal Napoli in questa stagione”

Salvatore Moriello
Schwoch, ex attaccante del Napoli, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni ai microfoni di Radio Marte. Queste le sue parole: “Ormai dal Napoli non mi aspetto più niente, questa squadra è troppo altalenante e non in grado di raggiungere obiettivi”.

