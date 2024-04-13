TuttoSport – La Juve punta Jorginho: Giuntoli vuole portarlo a Torino

Antonio Duca
La Juventus sarebbe interessata ad acquistare Jorginho.

Secondo quanto riportato infatti da TuttoSport, sarebbe proprio Giuntoli a pensare all’ex Napoli. Un acquisto importante per dare vitalità ed equilibrio al centrocampo.

