Retroscena Zielinski: ha rifiutato un club di Premier per l’Inter

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Secondo quanto riportato da Nicholò Schira, il polacco firmerà con l’Inter un contratto fino al 2027, a 4.5 milioni annui. Il polacco è stato contattato anche da un club di Premier League, ma ha scelto l’Inter.

