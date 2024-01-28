”Live MN- Lazio-Napoli”, punizione per la Lazio

Scritto da:
Paola Mascherin
-

Incomprensione tra Ostigard e Di Lorenzo, costretto ad abbattere Castellanos. Nessun provvedimento di Orsato. Calcio di punizione battuto da Luis Alberto alto. Nessun pericolo per Gollini.

Articolo precedenteLazio-Napoli, Ngonge: “Sono in un grande club, giocare qui sarà facile”
Articolo successivo”Live MN – Lazio-Napoli”, 25’ del primo tempo

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE