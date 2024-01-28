”Live MN – Lazio-Napoli”, 25’ del primo tempo

Scritto da:
Paola Mascherin
-

A metà primo tempo la partita non è ancora stata sbloccata, il match rimane sullo 0-0. Questo avvio è molto tattico, nessun rischio da parte di entrambe le squadre, pochi spazi e possesso palla equilibrato.

