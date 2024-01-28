”Live MN – Lazio-Napoli”, calcio d’angolo per la Lazio

Scritto da:
Paola Mascherin
-

Al minuto 32’ del primo tempo la Lazio guadagna un calcio d’angolo. Battuto da Luis Alberto sul secondo palo, situazione non pericolosa per i Napoli.

