”Live MN – Lazio-Napoli”, contatto tra Castellanos e Ostigard

Scritto da:
Paola Mascherin
-

Protesta l’Olimpico per il contatto in area tra Castellanos e Ostigard. Contrasto lieve, lascia correre Orsato e il gioco riprende subito.

