Marolda: “Per il dopo Osimhen punterei su Simeone”

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Marolda, giornalista. ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni a Televomero. Queste le sue parole: “Per il dopo Osimhen io punterei su Simeone e gli affiancherei un attaccante più anziano ma con un rendimento sicuro: per esempio Benzema o Lewandowski“.

Articolo precedenteIl Secolo XIX – Il Genoa vuole Ostigard, ma c’è il muro del Napoli. Il punto
Articolo successivoBarcellona, che tegola! Stagione finita per il terzino? Il comunicato del club

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE