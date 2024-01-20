CdS – Il Napoli blocca la cessione di Ostigard: i dettagli

Salvatore Moriello
Stando a quanto riportato dal Corriere dello Sport, il Napoli ha congelato la cessione di Ostigard. Con molte probabilità, quindi, il centrale norvegese resterà al club campione d’Italia almeno fino alla fine della stagione.

