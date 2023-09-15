Pellissier: “Osimhen è uno dei più forti nel suo ruolo”

Pellissier, ex giocatore del Chievo, ha parlato a Kiss Kiss Napoli a proposito di Osimhen. Queste le sue parole: “Osimhen ha una media gol pazzesca, è completo in tutto ed ora è devastante. Nel suo ruolo è uno dei migliori al mondo”.

