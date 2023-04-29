Serie A, Roma-Milan – Le formazioni ufficiali: Mourinho sorprende in attacco, Pioli conferma tutti

Sono state diramate le formazioni ufficiali del match che si disputerà alle ore 18:00. Queste le scelte dei tecnici:

ROMA – Rui Patricio; Mancini, Kumbulla, Ibanez; Celik, Cristante, Matic, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Abraham, Belotti.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Brahim Diaz, Bennacer, Leao; Giroud.

