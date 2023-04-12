LIVE – Milan-Napoli: sostituzioni da entrambe le parti

Francesco Borriello
All’80 nel Milan esce Diaz per lasciar spazio a Rebic, nel Napoli fuori Zielinski, Kvara e Mario Rui per Ndombelé, Politano e Olivera

