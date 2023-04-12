LIVE – Milan-Napoli: doppia opportunità in un minuto

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

All’ 86′ conclusione di Di Lorenzo respinta in corner con un miracolo da Maignan, sugli sviluppi del calcio d’angolo colpo di testa di Olivera alto di poco

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Milan-Napoli: sostituzioni da entrambe le parti
Articolo successivoLIVE – Milan-Napoli: scintille in campo

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE