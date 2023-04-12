LIVE – Milan-Napoli: ammonizione per Kim, salterà il ritorno

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

Dopo un fallo, il coreano Kim protesta nei confronti dell’arbitro che lo sanziona con un’ammonizione. Il difensore era diffidato e salterà la partita di ritorno al Maradona insieme ad Anguissa

