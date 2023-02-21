Eintracht-Napoli: dove vederla? Canale Tv e diretta streaming gratis in chiaro

Giuseppe Adamo
Dove vedere Eintracht-Napoli?

La partita sarà visibile su Canale 5, Sky Sport, e Infinty+. Non sarà possibile seguire la partita su Amazon. Il ritorno invece previsto per mercoledì 15 Marzo alle ore 21:00 sarà visibile su Prime Video.

