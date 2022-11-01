Raddoppio Liverpool prima del fischio finale: papera di Meret e Nunez fa 2-0

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Ancora da angolo il Liverpool trova la rete del 2-0. Dopo un colpo di testa di Van Dijk ed un’incertezza di Meret, Nunez ribadisce in rete a pochi centimetri dalla porta. Immediatamente dopo finisce la gara: Napoli primo nel girone!

Articolo precedenteGol del Liverpool: Salah all’86’ manda in vantaggio i reds
Articolo successivoTop&Flop: Sconfitta amara per gli azzurri. Olivera perfetto su Salah

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE