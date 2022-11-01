Gol del Liverpool: Salah all’86’ manda in vantaggio i reds

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Vantaggio del Liverpool sugli sviluppi di un calcio d’angolo: dopo un colpo di testa di Van Dijk parato sulla linea da Meret, Salah ribadisce in rete: è vantaggio reds.

Articolo precedenteGol annullato al Napoli! Ostigard di testa mette dentro ma è fuorigioco
Articolo successivoRaddoppio Liverpool prima del fischio finale: papera di Meret e Nunez fa 2-0

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE