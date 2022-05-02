FOTO – Transfermarkt, il calciatore più cercato ad aprile è Kvaratskhelia: più di Messi e Benzema

Il noto portale Transfermarkt, che fornisce valutazioni e dettagli sui calciatori, ha pubblicato la classifica dei più cercati nel mese di aprile: su tutti c’è l’ormai quasi ufficiale nuovo acquisto del Napoli Kvaratskhelia.

Il calciatore georgiano è il più cercato ad aprile, visti proprio i rumors sul suo trasferimento al Napoli: dietro di lui, calciatori del calibro di Nkunku, Benzema e Messi.
