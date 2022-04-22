FOTO – Napoli, quattro anni fa la vittoria allo scadere a Torino: il ricordo di Koulibaly

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Il 22 aprile 2018 il Napoli conquistò un’importante vittoria contro la Juventus per la lotta allo scudetto: la rete fu di Koulibaly, che oggi ha voluto ricordare quel momento. Di seguito, il post pubblicato sui suoi profili social:

