VIDEO – Mertens e Kat dedicano una canzone al figlio al compleanno di Fabian

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Durante la festa di compleanno di Fabian Ruiz, Dries Mertens si è preso la scena cantando una canzone insieme alla moglie Kat per il figlio nato da poco. Scopri di più guardando il video di seguito:

