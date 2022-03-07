FOTO – Napoli, Edoardo De Laurentiis su Instagram: “Ci sono ancora dieci finali”

Gaetano Formisano
Il vicepresidente del Napoli Edoardo De Laurentiis ha lanciato, su Instagram, un messaggio di vicinanza alla squadra dopo la sconfitta interna contro il Milan.

