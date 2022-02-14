VIDEO – L’UEFA fa gli auguri a Cavani: i suoi migliori gol in Europa con il Napoli e non solo

Il profilo Twitter dell’UEFA ha pubblicato degli auguri di compleanno ad Edinson Cavani con un video che mostra le sue migliori reti in Europa, con la maglia del Napoli e non solo.

