VIDEO – Sabatini: "La rivale dell'Inter è il Napoli". Ordine: "Il Napoli è un po' superiore al Milan"

Simone Soriano
A Pressing si è parlato molto della lotta scudetto in Serie A, in attesa del big match di sabato tra Napoli e Inter. Di seguito i pareri di Franco Ordine e Sandro Sabatini in video:

