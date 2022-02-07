Salernitana-Spezia: termina il posticipo di Serie A all’Arechi

Termina il posticipo salvezza tra Salernitana e Spezia, nessun vincitore e risultato che non cambia: 2-2 all’Arechi. Un punto che non soddisfa pienamente i campani ma permette di guardare con ottimismo alle prossime avversarie.

