AIC, premiato il calciatore del mese di gennaio in Serie A: si tratta di Caprari del Verona

Gaetano Formisano
Dopo Simeone, un altro calciatore del Verona viene premiato come il migliore del mese dall’AIC: questa volta, il premio se lo aggiudica Caprari.

Di seguito, il post pubblicato dall’Asso Calciatori sui suoi profili social ufficiali:

