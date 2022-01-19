Auriemma: “Se Insigne ama Napoli, perché non ha detto sì a ADL?”

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Durante la trasmissione Tiki Taka si è parlato dell’addio di Lorenzo Insigne al Napoli. Il noto giornalista Raffaele Auriemma ha espresso qualche dubbio sulle ragioni della scelta del capitano partenopeo. Di seguito il video:

