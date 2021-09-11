LIVE – Infortunio Insigne! Zielinski al suo posto

Scritto da:
Francesco Romeo
-
Insigne

Pochissimi secondi dopo l’ingresso di Lozano, si è accasciato a terra Lorenzo Insigne. Possente fasciatura al ginocchio per il capitano che ha lamentato un possibile infortunio muscolare. Al suo posto Piotr Zielinski.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Secondo cambio per il Napoli: esce Politano, dentro Lozano
Articolo successivoGooooaaaalll! LIVE – Vantaggio del Napoli! Colpo di testa vicnente di Koulibaly

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE