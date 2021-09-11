Gooooaaaalll! LIVE – Vantaggio del Napoli! Colpo di testa vicnente di Koulibaly

Francesco Romeo
Vantaggio del Napoli! Su azione da calcio d’angolo, al minuto85, la Juve pasticcia con Kean che rischia di farsi autogol ma Koulibaly si fa trovare pronto e batte il portiere per la rete del 2-1.

