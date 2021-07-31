Bayern-Napoli ha uno spettatore speciale: Insigne pubblica un foto mentre guarda il match

Scritto da:
Giorgia Petrone
-

Lorenzo Insigne manda un segnale di vicinanza al Napoli. Il capitano azzurro ha infatti pubblicato una storia, attraverso il suo profilo Instagram, mentre guarda il match tra gli azzurri e il Bayern Monaco.

Di seguito la foto:

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Bayern Monaco-Napoli, termina a reti inviolate la prima frazione di gioco!
Articolo successivoLIVE – Ricomincia il secondo tempo all’Allianz Arena! 8 cambi per Nagelsmann

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE