Sky – Su Italiano pressing anche del Torino: le ultime

Su Italiano pressing anche del Torino: le ultime

Antonio Duca
Canovi:

Vincenzo Italiano piace molto ad Urbano Cairo, attualmente presidente del Torino.

Ne ha parlato Sky Sport secondo cui proprio Cairo lo vorrebbe alla guida dei granata dopo l’addio di Juric. Italiano continua a piacere anche al Napoli e ad ADL.

