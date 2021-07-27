SOCIAL – L’Europa League rende omaggio al Napoli

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Il profilo ufficiale dell’Europa League su Twitter ha pubblicato una foto che ritrae Hamsik, Insigne e Mertens, definiti “Eroi di Napoli”.

Inoltre, come didascalia, c’è una “sfida” rivolta ai tifosi: “Puoi sceglierne solo uno”.

Articolo precedenteFOTO – Dzemaili fa gli auguri ad Hamsik. Spunta lo scatto sui social!
Articolo successivoPadovan: “A questo Napoli manca poco per essere da scudetto! Vi dico la mia sul mercato”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE