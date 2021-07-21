SSC Napoli, arriva l’esito dell’ultimo giro di tamponi

Scritto da:
Vincenzo Ercolano
-

Tutti negativi al Covid-19 i tamponi effettuati ieri mattina ai componenti del gruppo squadra“. A comunicarlo la SSC Napoli attraverso il proprio profilo Twitter ufficiale.

Di seguito il tweet:

